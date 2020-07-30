Anti-police protest outside NYPD commissioner's home

Protesters gathered outside of NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea’s apartment early Wednesday as part of a 24-hour demonstration against police.

The 24-hour march was organized as a response to the NYPD’s dismantling of an “Occupy City Hall” encampment in Manhattan on July 22, according to event organizers.

Protesters posting on social media said they stopped in front of Shea’s apartment on the Upper West Side to reciprocate the “raid.”

“How does it feel to have sirens, and lights come to your place of residence?” one Instagram user said.

Another protester referred to the stop as a “quick rave.” This video shows lights flashing, music blaring, and some people dancing outside apartments along West 73rd Street. Protesters chanted, “If we don’t get no justice, you don’t get no sleep.”

Advertisement

It was not clear if Shea was home at the time.