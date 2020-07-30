Expand / Collapse search

Anti-police protest outside NYPD commissioner's home

Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
Upper West Side
Storyful

Protests outside police commissioner home

Protesters congregated outside of NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea’s apartment in the early hours of July 29 as part of a 24-hour demonstration against the city’s police.

NEW YORK - Protesters gathered outside of NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea’s apartment early Wednesday as part of a 24-hour demonstration against police.

The 24-hour march was organized as a response to the NYPD’s dismantling of an “Occupy City Hall” encampment in Manhattan on July 22, according to event organizers.

Aerial look at City Hall Park after police cleared area

NYPD officers remain on the scene to make sure protesters don't try to reenter City Hall Park.

Protesters posting on social media said they stopped in front of Shea’s apartment on the Upper West Side to reciprocate the “raid.”

“How does it feel to have sirens, and lights come to your place of residence?” one Instagram user said.

Another protester referred to the stop as a “quick rave.” This video shows lights flashing, music blaring, and some people dancing outside apartments along West 73rd Street. Protesters chanted, “If we don’t get no justice, you don’t get no sleep.”

It was not clear if Shea was home at the time.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android