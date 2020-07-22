NYPD clears out Occupy City Hall protesters

Police have forced out approximately 70 people who have been camped outside New York City Hall since late June. They had been there to demand the end to "police brutality."

The so-called Occupy City Hall protesters had called for the city to defund the New York City Police Department by $1 billion amid a nationwide campaign to defund police departments after the deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans at the hands of police. The New York City Council did reduce funding, but many protesters remained weeks later.

The NYPD moved into City Hall Park at around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday to clear the area. At least seven men were taken into custody. Charges were pending, according to police.

Video from the scene shows police lined up creating a wall with their shields as they move in towards the protesters in Lower Manhattan. There were no initial reports of injuries.

Chambers Street and Center Street were closed hours later as police and sanitation workers removed debris and kept other protesters from reentering.

Critics said the of the billion-dollar cut say it wasn’t a billion-dollar cut at all. Some of the funding reduction, they noted, was merely shifting police functions like school safety to the Department of Education. And they doubted the promised reduction in overtime would ever happen.