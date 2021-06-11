Another arrest after fatal shooting of Queens 10-year-old

The NYPD has announced another arrest in connection to the shooting death of 10-year-old Justin Wallace last Saturday evening.

Authorities say Astram Lochan, 26, is facing three counts of criminal possession of a weapon and four counts of criminal possession of a firearm, police said Friday evening.

Lochan's wife, Elizabeth, was also arrested and is facing the same slate of charges.

Authorities say Lochan was involved in the parking dispute that led to the shooting of Wallace.

The suspected gunman, Jovan Young, 28, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon earlier this week.