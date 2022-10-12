Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin spotted in NYC wearing ankle monitor

article

Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin was spotted Tuesday on the streets of New York City after her release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody last week.

She was flashing a new accessory, courtesy of the federal government. She was wearing a GPS ankle monitor on her right leg as she stepped out of the apartment she is staying in the East Village.

The fake heiress is required to wear it as part of her release.

She wore a black two-piece outfit, a black trench coat, black sunglasses, and stilettos. She was also sporting a black scarf with the initials "AD" on it, presumably as a nod to her former persona.

Sorokin was often seen looking at her phone as she walked.

She was later seen outside the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building in Manhattan.

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin arrives at Jacob K. Javits Federal Building on October 11, 2022 in New York. (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

Anna Sorokin, AKA Anna Delvey, was released from ICE custody to house arrest on Friday.

"Anna now has her opportunity to demonstrate her commitment to growing and giving back and being a positive impact on those she meets," her spokesperson Juda Engelmayer said in a statement. "She has hurdles before her, and she will navigate them with strength and determination, using her experiences and lessons learned."

Sorokin, 31, is fighting deportation to Germany.

Fake Russian-German heiress Anna Sorokin leaves her apartment on October 11, 2022 in New York. (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

Where is Anna Sorokin now?

Sorokin is in home confinement. She had to post a $10,000 bond, provide an address where she'll stay, and agree not to post on social media.

The fake socialite Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorkin was featured in the Netflix docu-drama 'Inventing Anna' had been held for overstaying a visa. Sorokin came to New York City in 2013 and tried to get a huge loan to set up a high-end members-only club in Manhattan while using the name Anna Delevy.

She allegedly left several high-end hotels with large unpaid bills and is accused of scamming wealthy New Yorkers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

A Manhattan jury found Sorokin guilty in April 2019 of grand larceny and other charges. The following month, Judge Diane Kiesel, said she was "stunned by the depth of the defendant's deception," sentenced Sorokin to between four and 12 years.

Sorokin got out on a "merit release" in February 2021, according to the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's inmate lookup website but ICE quickly took her into custody.

Sorokin deceived friends and financial institutions into believing she had a fortune of about $67 million (60 million Euros) overseas that would cover her high-end clothing, luxury hotel stays and trans-Atlantic travel, prosecutors said at her trial.

In one instance, prosecutors said she forged financial records in an application for a $22 million loan to fund a private arts club. She was denied the loan but persuaded one bank to lend her $100,000 she failed to repay.

Fake Russian-German heiress Anna Sorokin leaves her apartment on October 11, 2022 in New York. (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

How much did Anna Delvey Make from Netflix?

The New York Attorney General's Office had challenged the Netflix contract Sorokin signed for the rights to her now-infamous life story, invoking a state law that bans criminals from profiting off their own notoriety.

State prosecutors wrote in court filings that the $70,000 and royalties Sorokin was owed from her Netflix deal should be awarded as restitution to the Manhattan banks and hotels she defrauded.

Court filings, first reported by the Post, show Sorokin received an initial $30,000 from Netflix that went to her defense attorney, Todd Spodek.

New York's so-called Son of Sam law derives its name from the nickname given to David Berkowitz, a serial killer who fatally shot six people and wounded seven others in New York City in the 1970s. New York was the first state to enact such a law following his capture.

Is Anna Sorkin in jail?

Anna Sorkin was being held at the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, NY since Immigration and Customs Enforcement picked her up on the lapsed visa. Her release to home confinement happened on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

She had sued ICE claiming she got Covid after claiming jailers there refused to give her a booster shot.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed the suit on behalf of her and others being held by ICE claiming they needed booster shots because they "suffer from a range of medical conditions that make them vulnerable to severe complications from COVID-19, including HIV, chronic kidney infections, obesity, and PTSD."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.