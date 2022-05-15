Animal Society offers $5K reward after puppy shot in foot, cat shot in spine

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A dog and cat were shot separately within a week in South Carolina. (Charleston Animal Society)

The Charleston Animal Society in South Carolina is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the gunman, or gunmen, after a cat and dog were shot separately within the past week.

The society said on May 12, a cat was shot with pellets and found on the 7400 block of Tedder Street in North Charleston.

Five days earlier, a puppy was found with a gunshot wound to his paw on the 5200 block of Rivers Avenue.

"We are seeing a rising tide of animal cruelty and we must pull together as a community to stop it," Charleston Animal Society Vice President of Operations and Strategy Aldwin Roman said in a news release. "If you see something, please say something. and call the police."

Veterinarians said radiographs showed multiple pellets embedded in the cat’s skin and body. It also appeared one pellet struck a cat’s spine, causing severe mobility issues.

Veterinarians believe the cat has a poor prognosis because of the extent of the injuries.

As for the puppy, the society said the bullet did significant damage to the joint in a way that it’ll never fully function. However, veterinarians are doing daily bandage changes in hopes the foot will be healed and be usable. Until then, the dog is wearing a splint to keep the weight off his foot. Veterinarians said amputation is possible if the foot doesn’t heal properly.

Animal cruelty can be considered a felony in South Carolina punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

