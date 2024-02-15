Animal Care Centers of NYC say they cannot take in any more dogs

The Animal Care Centers of New York City say they are far over capacity and cannot accept any new dog surrenders.

"We have room for about 150 dogs and we’re currently over 250 at all of our shelters," said Risa Weinstock, President, and CEO Animal Care Center.

The shelters house a vast variety of dogs that could be a perfect fit for the right home, but the shelter says that they have been overwhelmed by the number of surrenders over the last year.

Things have reached a point where dogs are literally being kept in office spaces with workers due to a lack of kennel space.

"We’re really just asking the public to just reach into their hearts and commute to adopting or fostering to help us out," Weinstock shared.

Since the ACC limited their intake nearly a week ago, more than 130 more dogs have come in, on top of the 260 they already have.

"We’re also seeing a lot of people surrendering many stray dogs in particular," Weinstock added.

For those convinced they aren’t ready to take that step toward adopting a dog, there’s always the option to foster one; but if you stroll in and find the perfect match, the staff here vows you won’t be taking that step alone.

"We provide so much support and so many resources to help you be a successful pet parent and we would just be grateful to all New Yorkers to help us out," added Weinstock.