'An excellent day' as NYC's pandemic indicators all down, says de Blasio

For the first time since New York City began tracking COVID-19 cases, all indicators of the virus including new hospitalizations, patients in the city's intensive care units and the percent of positive cases were down, said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"I'm very pleased to say, New York City, this is a day we have been waiting for," added de Blasio during his daily coronavirus briefing Monday.

The city's approach has been to track the three indicators in an effort to help determine when the city could begin to reopen. De Blasio has said that all the indicators would have to be down for a consistent period of time in order to move onto the next phase of fighting the pandemic.

As of Friday, May 1, there were 88 new hospitalizations down from 113.

There were 632 people in the city's ICUs down from 645 and 17 percent of people citywide had the coronavirus down from 20 percent.

"An excellent day. All three down. All moving in the same direction. Let's do it again," said de Blasio.

