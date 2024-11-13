Amtrak mayhem: NYC service suspended between DC, New Haven

Amtrak Northeast service between New York and Washington, D.C., has been suspended due to overhead power issues in Philadelphia, officials said.

The suspensions are expected to continue until at least 4 p.m., and trains in service will be held at the nearest station stop until the tracks reopen as crews work to resolve the issue.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Amtrak service between New York Penn Station (NYP) and New Haven (NHV) remains suspended in both directions due to a Bronx fire on Tuesday.

The fire began near Amtrak’s tracks in the Parkchester area, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky and spread to a nearby Con Edison facility, igniting three parked cars.

Amtrak crews are currently repairing damage to the tracks, but no reopening time has been provided. Normal operations had initially been expected to resume around 2 p.m. today.

Amtrak officials said they are communicating directly with impacted customers regarding the service interruption and offering options to rebook travel plans.