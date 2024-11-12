Amtrak trains delayed between New York and New Haven after fire near tracks

Trains operating between New York (NYP) and New Haven (NHV) are experiencing delays due to a fire near the tracks east of New York (NYP), Amtrak said.

This comes after a brush fire was reported at Bronxdale Avenue and East Tremont Avenue around 3 p.m.

There is no estimate for when normal operations will resume.

Extremely dry conditions have sparked dozens of fires throughout the Tri-State.

Tuesday's strong winds are exacerbating conditions. Most of the East Coast has seen little rainfall since September, and experts say the fires will persist until significant precipitation or frosts occur.

On the New Jersey and New York border, crews worked to contain the 4.7-square-mile fire dubbed the Jennings Creek Wildfire. The blaze killed a parks employee over the weekend and postponed Veterans Day plans.

