Amtrak Acela train stuck in Queens for hours

article

An Amtrak train carrying more than 100 passengers from Boston to Washington got stuck in Queens for hours on Monday because of a loss of power, the railroad said.

"Amtrak Acela Train 2151, traveling from Boston to Washington, D.C., has been stopped in Hunterspoint since 8:37 a.m. due to a power loss of the train," Amtrak spokesperson Jason Abrams said in a statement. "There are no reports of any injuries to the 106 passengers as crew as water and snacks were available and provided."

He added that a rescue locomotive was to haul the stalled train into Penn Station's Moynihan Train Hall in Manhattan.

Hunterspoint, also known as Hunters Point, is a neighborhood in Long Island City.

Acela is the railroad's so-called high-speed service that connects major destinations along the Northeast Corridor.

This story will be updated.

