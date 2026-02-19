article

America is commemorating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence with a year full of pomp and circumstance and countless events nationwide.

Festivities are already underway across the US, but will ramp up as the Fourth of July draws near.

If you live in the Northeast, or plan to visit, here are some America 250 events happening around Philadelphia, New York City and Washington, D.C.

Philadelphia

Philadelphia Flower Show: February 28-March 8

NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament: March 20–22

2026 PGA Championship: May 11-17

FIFA World Cup 2026 / FIFA Fan Festival: June 14-July 4

Wawa Welcome America : June 19-July 4

Juneteenth Block Party: June 19

Wawa Hoagie Day: July 1

Red, White, & Blue To-Do: July 2

Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade: July 3

Pops on Independence: July 3

Celebration of Freedom Ceremony: July 4

July 4th concert and fireworks: July 4

MLB All-Star Game: July 14

Rocky Fest: December 2026

New York City

A Celebration of Our Role in the World in Mount Vernon: June 11

FIFA World Cup 2026 : June 13-July 19

RevCon 2026 Revolutionary War History Fair in Hyde Park: Jun 13

Battle of Monmouth Reenactment: June 19–21

Declaration of Independence at the New York Public Library: July 1-7

Fourth of July Ball Drop: July 3

Sail4th 250: July 3-8

Macy’s Fireworks Spectacular: July 4

The Homecoming of Heroes Parade: July 6

Washington, D.C.