America250: Event guide for NYC, Philadelphia and DC
America is commemorating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence with a year full of pomp and circumstance and countless events nationwide.
Festivities are already underway across the US, but will ramp up as the Fourth of July draws near.
If you live in the Northeast, or plan to visit, here are some America 250 events happening around Philadelphia, New York City and Washington, D.C.
Philadelphia
- Philadelphia Flower Show: February 28-March 8
- NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament: March 20–22
- 2026 PGA Championship: May 11-17
- FIFA World Cup 2026/ FIFA Fan Festival: June 14-July 4
- Wawa Welcome America: June 19-July 4
- Juneteenth Block Party: June 19
- Wawa Hoagie Day: July 1
- Red, White, & Blue To-Do: July 2
- Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade: July 3
- Pops on Independence: July 3
- Celebration of Freedom Ceremony: July 4
- July 4th concert and fireworks: July 4
- MLB All-Star Game: July 14
- Rocky Fest: December 2026
New York City
- A Celebration of Our Role in the World in Mount Vernon: June 11
- FIFA World Cup 2026: June 13-July 19
- RevCon 2026 Revolutionary War History Fair in Hyde Park: Jun 13
- Battle of Monmouth Reenactment: June 19–21
- Declaration of Independence at the New York Public Library: July 1-7
- Fourth of July Ball Drop: July 3
- Sail4th 250: July 3-8
- Macy’s Fireworks Spectacular: July 4
- The Homecoming of Heroes Parade: July 6
Washington, D.C.
- Cherry Blossom Festival: March 20-April 12
- Saluting 250 Years of Service in Elkridge: April 19
- Smithsonian Craft Show: April 23-26
- Adams Morgan Spring Porch Fest: May
- Mount Vernon Revolutionary War Weekend: May 2-3
- Rededicate 250: National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise and Thanksgiving: May 17
- Rolling to Remember Honor Ride and Patriotic Concert: May 24
- Memorial Day parade: May 25
- Prince George's 250 Block Party in Bowie: May 30
- Spirit of Independence Festival: June 4-6
- National Gallery Block Party: June 6
- Sail Virginia 2026: June 12-14
- UFC Fight on the White House lawn: June 14
- National STEM Festival: June 22-27
- Great American State Fair: June 25-July 10
- Sail 4th in Baltimore: June 25-July 1
- Giant BBQ Battle: June 25-28
- Presidential 1776 Award: June 26
- Fourth of July Celebration on the National Mall: July 4
- DC Jazz Fest: September 2