Which FIFA World Cup teams will be playing group-stage games in New York, New Jersey?

The Brief The New York/New Jersey region is confirmed as a host for group-stage matches and will host the final match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The "official draw" later today will assign which teams play in the region. Fans across the tri-state area will likely watch the draw livestream at noon ET for group assignments.



The New York/New Jersey region is among the premier host sites for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and, importantly, has been selected to host the final match — making it the centerpiece location for the culmination of the world’s biggest soccer tournament.

Final & group matches heading to NY/NJ

The regional organizing committee recently confirmed New York/New Jersey will host several group-stage matches — plus the all-important final. Once the draw is held, fans will know exactly which nations will take the field in the metropolitan area.

New York New Jersey's group stage games

The first 2026 FIFA World Cup game to be hosted in New York/New Jersey will be played on June 13.

New York New Jersey's full match schedule is as follows:

Group Stage: June 13, 2026

Brazil vs. Morocco (Group C)

Group Stage: June 16, 2026

France vs. Senegal (Group I)

Group Stage: June 22, 2026

Norway vs. Senegal (Group I)

Group Stage: June 25, 2026

Ecuador vs. Germany (Group E)

Group Stage: June 27, 2026

Panama vs. England (Group L)

The FIFA World Cup Trophy is seen during the Commercial Partners Summit at Marriott Georgetown Hotel on December 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

2026 World Cup knockout round schedule

Round of 32 : June 28-July 3

Round of 16: July 4-July 7

Quarterfinals : July 9-July 11

Semifinals: July 14-15 – AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas) and Mecedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Third-place match : July 18 – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

World Cup final: July 19 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Why it matters

Hosting the final, on top of the group games, elevates New York/New Jersey as a global hub for the 2026 tournament. With 48 participating teams and 104 total games across three countries, the final match will draw the world’s attention to the region.

Local fans and supporters of multiple nations will have a chance to see top-tier soccer live, while the tournament’s infrastructure, venues, and fan zones are being prepared to handle enormous crowds.

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualified Teams (FOX Soccer)

Why it’s not called MetLife Stadium for the FIFA World Cup

For the tournament, MetLife Stadium is temporarily renamed "New York New Jersey Stadium." FIFA does not allow corporate-sponsored venue names during World Cup events, so all host stadiums receive generic titles until the tournament ends. The original name returns once the World Cup is over.

What to expect after today’s draw

Once the draw concludes:

The identities of the teams playing in New York/New Jersey will be confirmed.

Match dates and venues within the region will be released.

Ticketing, stadium and fan-experience details will follow shortly after.

The Source: Information from FIFA was gathered and used in this article.



