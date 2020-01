article

Police are investigating what caused an ambulance to slam into a house in Somerset County.

SkyFox was over the scene Friday where the vehicle appeared to have crashed into the corner of the home at 740 Hamilton Street.

Front-end damage to the ambulance was visible.

There were unconfirmed reports of at least one person injured in the incident that occurred at about 6:30 a.m.

It was not clear what caused the crash.