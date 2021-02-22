Almost half of Republicans would join a Trump party, poll finds

article

A new poll claims that nearly half of the people who voted for Donald Trump would move to a new party the former president created.

The Suffolk University/USA Today poll surveyed people who previously indicated that they planned to vote for President Trump in the 2020 election.

Of those surveyed, 54% said they feel more loyalty to Donald Trump than to the Republican party. A much smaller 34% said they feel more loyalty to the GOP.

If Trump formed a third party, 46% would support the Trump Party, according to the poll. Only 27% of the Trump supporters say they would back the Republican Party.

"These voters more than identify with Donald Trump," said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center. "They feel like they are part of him. Many of these voters feel no real connection to government or Washington, D.C. but they are still very connected to Trump."

More than 74 million voters cast ballots for Donald Trump in 2020. That was the most ever for a sitting president but was still millions fewer than Joe Biden received in winning the election.

Nearly 6 in 10 (59%) Trump supporters said they would like him to run for president in 2024, while 29% did not want to see him run. Trump would be 78 years of age in 2024.

The nationwide Suffolk University/USA TODAY survey of 1,000 people was conducted through live interviews of Trump voters from 2020 national and state polls. It was conducted February 15-20, 2021, and the margin of error was listed at +/- 3.1 percentage points.