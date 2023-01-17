Alligator found abandoned in New Jersey

article

Animal control officials are looking for information to track down a person who abandoned an alligator in a plastic container in an empty lot.

The Monmouth County SPCA says the juvenile alligator was found on Bangs Ave. in Neptune. The resident called it in after discovering the container next to his home.

The young alligator was brought to a shelter and given a clean tank that allowed proper air circulation and is being kept in a climate-controlled area.

The alligator is headed to the Cape May Zoo.

Executive Director of the MCSPCA, Ross Licitra states, "It is illegal for New Jersey residents to keep alligators or caimans, which are considered potentially dangerous exotic species. Not only is it a danger to the public, but these animals, when kept in captivity, need very specific care that only professionals can provide."

The MCSPCA Humane Law Enforcement Division is seeking any information about who may have abandoned the gator. If you have any information about the owner of this alligator, please contact MCSPCA Humane Law Enforcement Chief Mike Goldfarb at 732-440-1539. They say all callers may remain anonymous.

The MCSPCA posted photos of the gator on its Facebook page.