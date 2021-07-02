All NYC residents 12 and older can now get vaccinated at home

All New York City residents who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine can now get vaccinated at home , city officials announced Friday.

And if you're 18 or older, you can ask to receive a shot of the brand you prefer: Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson. (People ages 12 to 17 can only get the Pfizer vaccine.)

"The spread of the delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 means it is becoming more dangerous to be unvaccinated," the NYC Health Department states. "Fortunately, it has never been easier to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in NYC."

Anyone age 12 and older can get vaccination without an appointment at vaccination sites around the city. This is the fastest way to get the shot.

However, for those who either need or prefer to be vaccinated at home, you must request an in-home visit from a vaccine worker by either signing up online or calling 877-VAX-4NYC (877-829-4692). But this process may take a few weeks.

"You will receive a call from one of the City's in-home vaccination providers to schedule an appointment," NYC Health states. "It may take a few weeks to receive a call."

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 5 NY News app. Download for FREE!

Resources