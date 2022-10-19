ALCS Yankees vs. Astros schedule, where to watch, how to buy tickets

article

The New York Yankees are taking on the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, which begins Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

Here are the details on the ALCS schedule, where to watch or listen to the action, and how to buy tickets to go to the games.

What Is the ALCS Schedule?

The ALCS is a best-of-seven series. All times Eastern.

Game 1: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 7:37 p.m., Minute Maid Park, Houston

Game 2: Thursday, Oct. 20, 7:37 p.m., Minute Maid Park, Houston

Game 3: Saturday, Oct. 22, 5:07 p.m., Yankee Stadium, The Bronx

Game 4: Sunday, Oct. 23, 7:07 p.m., Yankee Stadium, The Bronx

*Game 5: Monday, Oct. 24, 4:07 p.m., Yankee Stadium, The Bronx

*Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 25, 6:07 p.m., Minute Maid Park, Houston

*Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 26, 7:37 p.m., Minute Maid Park, Houston

*If necessary.

Where to Watch and Listen to the ALCS

Fans can follow the Yankees take on the Astros by watching on TBS or listening on the radio on either WFAN 660/101.9 FM or WADO 1280.

This year, the NLCS is airing on FOX 5/Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and the World Series will air on FOX 5.

How to Buy ALCS Tickets

A limited number of tickets appear to be available.

You can buy tickets for the games at Yankee Stadium at mlb.com/yankees/tickets/postseason.

Tickets for the games in Houston are at mlb.com/astros/tickets/postseason.