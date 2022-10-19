New York Yankees ALCS roster | MLB Postseason

article

The New York Yankees are taking on the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, which begins Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

The Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS 3 games to 2.

The Bronx Bombers finished the 2022 regular season with a 99–63 record and the American League East title, earning them a bye in the first round of the reformulated MLB postseason.

The Yankees are focusing on winning the club's 28th World Series title. The Yankees' last trophy came in 2009 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Who Made the Yankees' ALCS Roster?

Manager Aaron Boone announced his series roster on Wednesday. The team is carrying 13 pitchers, seven infielders, four outfielders, and two catchers.

Right-hander Frankie Montas, who missed the ALDS with a shoulder injury, was added to the ALCS roster. Left-hander Lucas Luetge, who did not pitch in the ALDS, was kept off the roster to make room.

Outfielder Aaron Hicks was off the roster. Hicks suffered a season-ending left knee injury when he and shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera collided in Game 5 of the ALDS.

Marwin Gonzalez, who went 0 for 1 with a strikeout in the ALDS, was also dropped.

Rookie infielder Oswald Peraza and rookie right-hander Greg Weissert were added for the series.

Several players who weren't on the ALDS roster remain out for the ALCS, including former closer Aroldis Chapman, who missed a mandatory team workout on Oct. 7 and was then told to stay away from the team.

Here is the full roster rundown:

Pitchers

Miguel Castro

Gerrit Cole

Nestor Cortes

Domingo Germán

Clay Holmes

Jonathan Loáisiga

Frankie Montas

Wandy Peralta

Clarke Schmidt

Luis Severino

Jameson Taillon

Lou Trivino

Greg Weissert

Infielders

Oswaldo Cabrera

Matt Carpenter

Josh Donaldson

Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Oswald Peraza

Anthony Rizzo

Gleyber Torres

Outfielders

Harrison Bader

Aaron Judge

Tim Locastro

Giancarlo Stanton

Catchers

Kyle Higashioka

Jose Trevino

Where Are the Yankees Seeded?

Under the new MLB playoff format, six teams from each league earn playoff spots: three division champions and three wild card teams.

By winning the AL East and having the second-best record (99–63) among division winners, the Yankees are the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. They had a first-round bye and advanced directly to the AL Division Series, for which they had home-field advantage.

However, Houston went 106–56 in the regular season and won the AL West, making them the No. 1 seed in the AL. So the Astros have home-field advantage in the ALCS.

What Is the ALCS Schedule?

The ALCS is a best-of-seven series. All times Eastern.

Game 1 : Wednesday, Oct. 19, 7:37 p.m., Minute Maid Park, Houston Wednesday, Oct. 19, 7:37 p.m., Minute Maid Park, Houston

Game 2: Thursday, Oct. 20, 7:37 p.m., Minute Maid Park, Houston

Game 3: Saturday, Oct. 22, 5:07 p.m., Yankee Stadium, The Bronx

Game 4: Sunday, Oct. 23, 7:07 p.m., Yankee Stadium, The Bronx

*Game 5: Monday, Oct. 24, 4:07 p.m., Yankee Stadium, The Bronx

*Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 25, 6:07 p.m., Minute Maid Park, Houston

*Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 26, 7:37 p.m., Minute Maid Park, Houston

*If necessary.

Where to Watch and Listen to the ALCS

Fans can watch the games on television on TBS or listen on the radio on either WFAN 660/101.9 FM or WADO 1280.

This year, the NLCS is airing on either FOX 5 or Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and the World Series will air on FOX 5.

New York Yankees Quick Facts

Home Ballpark: Yankee Stadium | 1 E. 161st St., Bronx, New York | Opened: 2009 | Capacity: ~46,500

American League East Division Titles: 20

American League Titles: 40

World Series Titles: 27

2022 Record: 99–63

2022 Manager: Aaron Boone

2022 General Manager: Brian Cashman

With The Associated Press.