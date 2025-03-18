‘Airport Theory’ has travelers arriving 15 minutes before flight: Here’s why

The Brief TikTok's "Airport Theory" trend involves arriving 15 minutes before a flight to test airport security speed. Successful attempts at airports have prompted mixed reactions from travelers, with some eager to try and others cautious. If you are not at your gate when it closes, you can be denied boarding, and your seat may be reassigned to another passenger.



A new trend TikTok called the "Airport Theory" involves travelers testing their luck by arriving just 15 minutes before their departing flight, taking airport anxiety to the max!

What’s the trend?

The backstory:

A TikTok video posted in January shows a traveler setting a timer for 15 minutes as they make their way to TSA security.

"We’re going to test ‘Airport Theory’ that it takes a lot quicker to get through the airport than people think, so I’m going to start a timer before we even check our bags," the person recording the video says.

A traveler and an employee walk past the departures board at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York, US, on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

According to the video, the two travelers went through security and a bag check in just 19 minutes.

Another TikTok user wanted to take on the challenge, so he went to one of the busiest airports in the world : Hartsfield—Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).

The video shows the "theory" works, even while taking a train to his gate. Two people completed the challenge successfully, so we wanted to determine if other travelers would participate.

Take it to the gates

What they're saying:

FOX 5 NY’s Christal Young asked travelers at LaGuardia Airport if they would participate in the challenge. Some travelers were hesitant, while others were more than willing.

One person said they couldn’t allow themselves to do the trends, claiming that they "would have to be prepared for the flight in case anything goes wrong."

People move through terminal C at LaGuardia Airport at the start of the Labor Day holiday on August 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Of course, making a flight on time can be daunting, as there are many things that can go wrong, such as last-minute gate changes and longer-than-expected lines.

One traveler said they wouldn’t mind the challenge: "Why not try to rush it a little more to see if I can make it into my gate in 15 minutes?"

Why you should care:



Boarding gates typically close 15 minutes before the scheduled departure time for most domestic flights and 30 minutes for international flights.

If you are not at your gate when it closes, you can be denied boarding, and your seat may be reassigned to another passenger. The airline may suggest rebooking the next available flight, but this isn’t guaranteed and could also come with additional costs.

