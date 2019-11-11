Airbnb rental turns out to be public housing apartment

Boston resident Rachel Valerio thought her $90-a-night Airbnb apartment in Manhattan was a good deal until she realized she had booked an apartment in a New York City Housing Authority complex.

The apartment was reportedly highly rated on Airbnb in Chelsea.

Valerio told the Times that it smelled like gas and there was a roach trap next to the bed.

On the plus side, the apartment in the Housing Authority's Fulton Houses was next door to the High Line and Chelsea Market.

Valerio saw the letters N-Y-C-H-A in the lobby. Not knowing what they stood for, she did an internet search and was shocked to discover that they stood for the maligned public housing agency.

Subletting a government-subsidized apartment is illegal but it does occasionally happen.

In a statement to FOX 5 News, NYCHA said: "Ilegal subletting of NYCHA apartments on Airbnb is prohibited by HUD regulations and by our lease agreements. We are investigating the matter."

Advertisement

Airbnb refunded Valerio's money.

New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres says he will hold hearings to ascertain the extent of Airbnb rentals in NYCHA housing.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

The Associated Press contributed to this report.