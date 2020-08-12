Expand / Collapse search

After series of recent shark sightings, new safety measures in place on Long Island beaches

Oyster Bay
Experts are working to keep people safe on Long Island after a series of shark sightings.

LONG ISLAND - Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino is raising awareness about safety when it comes to swimming in the water - this just days after additional shark sightings off Long Island’s shoreline. 

“We haven’t had a shark attack but it doesn’t mean that can’t happen,” Saladino said. “On Long Island, there’s only been about a dozen shark attacks in New York waters since the 1860s.” 

Police are patrolling from above and along the waterways looking for action. Lifeguards also have a protocol in place along the shore in the event of a sighting.

Researchers with Stony Brook’s School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences have been studying sharks off Tobay Beach. A device known as an acoustic receiver tags the sharks. So far they’ve tagged over 1200 fish and they’re currently tracking about 60 sharks species including sand tigers and threshers.

More sightings are a sign our ecosystem is healthy. 

