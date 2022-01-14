After Bronx fire, Rep. Torres crafts new fire safety laws

Sunday's fatal fire in the Bronx that left 17 people dead has prompted Bronx Congressman Ritchie Torres to draft federal legislation aimed at preventing a similar tragedy.

The legislation includes empowering the US Product Safety Commission to set mandatory standards for space heaters including an automatic shut off function

All federally funded housing developments would be required to have self-closing doors and heat sensors throughout the property.

"Keep in mind once the doors were left open the smoke spread thru the stairwell and since the building has no fire escapes and since the stairwells were full of smoke the tenants had no means of escape. It became a deathtrap," Torres said.

Officials say 30 families have returned to the apartment building and that the city is working with landlords to find proper housing for those not wishing to return.

On Friday afternoon Mayor Eric Adams attended a prayer ceremony at a Bronx mosque where many of those killed attended services.

According to City Hall, The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City has partnered with Bank of America and The Met Council to distribute $2250 immediately to every household in the 118 unit complex.

All 17 of the fire's victims died as a result of smoke inhalation. Officials say two of the victims were buried on Wednesday. The remaining 15 will be laid to rest on Sunday, including 4 members of Hagi Dukaree's family.

"Our faith is the thing that keeps us going, so those prayers that we get from everybody, strangers, perfect strangers, Muslims and non-Muslims from all over the city of New York and the entire universe pretty much I just want to thank everybody. I'm humbled," Dukaree said.

