Afghan children evacuees create chalk art at NJ military base

Afghan children who were evacuated during recent airlifts as the Taliban took control of the country drew chalk art at US Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst on Sunday.

Writing names and drawing hearts, the children were among the evacuees who arrived at the military base in Burlington County in late August. More than 50,000 Afghans have arrived in the U.S. over the past several weeks.

The U.S Department of Defense has provided them with transportation, temporary housing, medical screening and general support at facilities across the United States.

Two initiatives, Operation Allies Welcome and Operation Allies Refuge, have provided Afghan evacuees with essential support as US authorities attempt to resettle them. These people include those who worked on behalf of the United States in Afghanistan, the Department for Homeland Security said.

Along with housing, the evacuees with special visas would receive food, medical treatment, and other services.

The state was expecting a "significant" number of refugees, said Gov. Phil Murphy at the time.

