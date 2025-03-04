How to watch Adrienne Adams deliver State of the City address live

The Brief New York City Speaker Adrienne Adams will speak at Jazz at Lincoln Center in Manhattan in her fourth State of the City address on Tuesday. Though Speaker Adams isn’t expected to decide on a run until after the address, she filed paperwork last week to open a campaign committee called "Adrienne for the People." It is unclear whether Adams will mention embattled Mayor Eric Adams, who is headed to Washington, D.C., to testify before the House Oversight Committee on New York City's response to the migrant crisis,



FOX 5 NY will stream live coverage of New York City Speaker Adrienne Adams' fourth State of the City address on Tuesday.

Adams will speak at Jazz at Lincoln Center in Manhattan, where she will have an opportunity to position herself for a potential 2025 mayoral run.

Though Speaker Adams isn’t expected to decide on a run until after the address, she filed paperwork last week to open a campaign committee called "Adrienne for the People."

This will be Adams’ last address, as she is a term-limited member of the City Council.

It is unclear whether Adams will comment on embattled Mayor Eric Adams, who is headed to Washington, D.C., to testify before the House Oversight Committee on New York City's response to the migrant crisis,

The speech also comes just days after former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo threw his hat in the ring for mayor.

All eyes will be on Speaker Adams as calls for the mayor’s resignation grow, with many waiting to see whether she will join the field of contenders.

Here's how you can watch the event live:

FOX 5 NY will stream LIVE coverage of the address in the media player at the top of the article and on YouTube.

To stream from anywhere, you can watch live in the media player above or download our app, FOX LOCAL, to watch on your smart TV or phone.

Watch the coverage starting at 12 p.m. EST in the player above.

Who is Speaker Adrienne Adams?

The backstory:

Adams, who was first elected to the City Council in a 2017 special election, is nearing the end of her term due to term limits. If elected, she would make history as the first woman, the first Black woman, and the first City Council speaker to become mayor of New York City.

If she officially enters the race, Adams will likely face significant obstacles, including limited campaign resources and a recent poll showing her with only 2% support among likely Democratic voters. Despite these challenges, she says her experience sets her apart and has reportedly been urged to run by key stakeholders, including unions such as District Council 37 and 32BJ.