Adorable canine clerk mans convenience store in Ireland

By Skyler Rivera
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX TV Digital Team

Canine clerk handles cash at Irish convenience store

A canine clerk at a store in County Meath, Ireland, showed off her customer service skills as she expertly accepted payment.

COUNTY MEATH, Ireland - An adorable dog showed off her customer service skills at a convenience store in County Meath, Ireland on July 31.

RELATED: 'Darth Gator' video shows alligator escape enclosure in Southern California

In a video captured by Heather Halliday, Belle the Labrador walks behind an ice cream cooler to accept payment and head scratches from a customer. She puts the cash in her mouth and walks away as the customers giggle in awe.

Screen Shot 2021-08-11 at 2.34.52 PM

Belle the Labrador walked behind an ice cream cooler to accept payment and head scratches from a customer.

"Belle’s owner runs the store and collects the cash from Belle, then makes any change necessary," Halliday told Storyful.

RELATED: Cat escapes from 'escape-proof' cage at Texas animal shelter

The store owner had two retrievers in the past 30 years who have preceded Belle in taking cash payments and providing security for the shop owner, Halliday said.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.