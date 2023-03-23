ADL says New Jersey had third-most antisemitic acts of intimidation in 2022

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is sounding the alarm on a growing number of antisemitic acts across the country, including states in the northeast with large Jewish communities.

During a Thursday Zoom call, ADL leaders said antisemitic acts of intimidation, harassment, vandalism and assault are at an all-time high since the organization began keeping track in 1979.

"Attitudes are up to a 30-year-high and incidents are up to the highest we've ever seen them – it's a toxic combination," an ADL spokesperson said.

ADL data showed New Jersey was the state with the third most antisemitic incidents last year, tallying more than 400. The breakdown includes 250 incidents of harassment and 150 acts of vandalism.

Approximately 120 incidents took place in non-Jewish K-12 school in New Jersey, according to the data.

In Philadelphia, there have been attacks on Jewish cemeteries and synagogues, as well as mosques and churches. Antisemitic stickers were reportedly found scattered across Port Richmond recently.

Emily Snyder, who represents the ADL's Center on Extremism, blamed influential celebrities like Kanye West for fomenting anti-Jewish tropes.

"Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, promoted antisemitism on a global scale when he made numerous harmful conspiratorial statements about Jews in a series of social media posts and interviews," Snyder said. "These comments drew on long-standing antisemitic tropes."

Experts arguing that mainstreaming anti-Jewish rhetoric has created a national vitriol and hate. New York and California were the only two states with more antisemitic acts in 2022 than New Jersey.