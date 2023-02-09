Final Farewell: Funeral Thursday for slain NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz

"Pray that we get justice, that the murderer that our detectives have captured gets a fair trial, a complete trial, and then put behind bars for the rest of their lives." — PBA President Pat Lynch

A funeral service will be held Thursday for slain NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz.

A viewing will take place at the Makki Masjid, located at 1089 Coney Island Ave., from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 1:15 p.m.

It comes after the man accused of fatally shooting Fayaz during a violent attempted robbery in Brooklyn appeared in court Wednesday to face a judge.

According to authorities, Randy Jones, 38, is alleged to have shot Fayaz, 26, in the head after an attempted robbery disguised as a car sale.

Jones was arraigned Wednesday in Brooklyn criminal court, charged with the first-degree murder of Fayaz. If convicted, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. He's scheduled to reappear in court Friday.

Fayaz, a 5-year veteran of the force and a married father of two, died Tuesday evening, just hours after the NYPD announced the arrest of Jones.

"If you're fortunate enough to have children, imagine their father never coming home again. They'll never be OK from this." — PBA President Pat Lynch

Fayaz was off-duty Saturday when he responded to a Facebook Marketplace ad for a Honda Pilot. Fayaz brought a relative and also $24,000 in cash to East New York to make the transaction.

Prosecutors said the choice of vehicle indicates Jones was targeting hard-working families for his victims.

Randy Jones, the suspect arrested for allegedly shooting off-duty NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz.

Police allege Jones put Fayaz in a headlock, but when Fayaz broke free, Jones shot him in the head before fleeing in a 2011 BMW. Jones went on the run with his girlfriend and five children, two of whom are his.

He was captured in Rockland County Monday by a joint NYPD/U.S. Marshals task force, reportedly taken into custody with Fayaz's own handcuffs.

"We wanted him to know what he did to that officer. I think it sends a powerful message." — Chief of Detectives James Essig

Essig also said there had been similar robberies set up on social media across the city, and that detectives are now looking into whether Jones is connected with them, or if there are any other suspects.

Jones has a history of arrests, including a strangulation charge. There was also an active bench warrant at the time of his arrest Monday.