Off-duty NYPD officer shot during attempted robbery dies

The off-duty NYPD officer who was shot during an attempted robbery in Brooklyn over the weekend has died.

26-year-old NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz, a 5-year veteran of the force and a father of two, dies Tuesday evening, just hours after the NYPD announced the arrest of the suspect in the shooting.

Randy Jones, 38, is suspected of shooting Fayaz in the head after an attempted robbery disguised as a car sale. He is being held at the 75th precinct and charges against him are pending.

Randy Jones, the suspect arrested for allegedly shooting off-duty NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz.

Jones was captured in Rockland County by a joint NYPD/U.S. Marshals task force. He was reportedly taken into custody with Fayaz's own handcuffs.

"We wanted him to know what he did to that officer," Chief of Detectives James Essig said. "I think it sends a powerful message."

Fayaz is a 26-year-old married father of two and is still fighting for his life at Brookdale Hospital.

Essig also said that there had been similar robberies set up on social media across the city and that detectives are now looking into whether Jones is connected with them, or if there are any other suspects.

While charges against Jones remain pending, but police say he has been arrested before on serious felony charges.