Adams met with Trump special envoy to discuss possible admin job

Eric Adams met with President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, earlier this week amid talks about a potential role for the mayor in the administration, according to The New York Post.

Dig deeper:

Adams reportedly traveled to Florida on Monday to do so as part of an undisclosed trip that was later confirmed by his team. They say it was part of his 65th birthday celebration.

Although Adams didn't discuss exactly what he did during the trip, he did not deny that he met with people in the Trump administration when asked by reporters.

Reports of Adams' trip South come just one day after reports surfaced claiming that the president is considering Adams for a role.

What they're saying:

"Now, they are seeing if Adams would be interested in working for the administration," a source told The Post. "Adams is in a unique position in the sense that he does share a lot of the administration’s goals, especially on crime and immigration, so he could likely make a real impact whether at home or abroad."

In response to these reports, however, Adams' campaign spokesperson, Todd Shapiro, said Wednesday that "Mayor Adams has made it clear he will not respond to every rumor that comes up. He will remain focused, not be distracted and grind for New Yorkers."

"The mayor is fully committed to winning this election, with millions of New Yorkers preparing to cast their votes," Shapiro added. "His record is clear: crime is down, jobs are up, and he has consistently stood up for working families. Mayor Adams is focused on building on that progress and earning four more years to continue delivering for the people of New York."

After this trip to Florida, however, Adams reportedly met with his campaign officials on Wednesday to discuss the best course forward, as he's continued to poll badly.

FOX 5 NY's Morgan McKay asked Adams on Wednesday about rumors he could be dropping out of the race.

"Whenever I make a move, I’ll make an announcement. I’m in this race to win and if anything changes, trust me, I’ll be on Channel 5," he said in response.

City Hall spokesperson Kayla Mamelak said Adams plans to serve out his full term, however.

"Mayor Adams is a lifelong New Yorker who has dedicated his entire career to this city, and he intends to continue that work for another four years as mayor," she said.