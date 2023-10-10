Adams, Hochul join thousands at East Side rally supporting Israel

article

A rally in support of Israel drew thousands of people to the East Side of Manhattan near the United Nations on Tuesday.

Both New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul spoke at the rally, reitering their support for Israel and condemning Hamas for the attack that left over 900 Israelis dead

"The fact that there are places that are not outraged is itself an outrage," one rally attendee said. "The world needs to wake up."

"The leadership of Hamas doesn't do what's good for the people. They do what's good for them," another said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 10: New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks to thousands at a 'New York Stands With Israel' vigil and rally on October 10, 2023 in New York City. Around the country and world, supporters of Israel are attending gatherings to show support for Israel following last weekends attacks by Palestinian militants that has left hundreds of civilians dead and over a hundred hostages taken into Gaza. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Gilad Erdan, Israel's Ambassador to the U.N. said last weekend's attacks were Israel's own 9/11.

"We will never be massacred again," Erdan said.

A candlelight vigil in support of Israel was also held in New City in Rockland County,

Meanwhile, in Newark, New Jersey, there was support for Palestinians.

"When it comes to Palestinian resistance we are supposed to die quietly under siege for over 16 years and when we want to fight back and get our land back we're called terrorists and invaders but in fact Israel you are the invaders," one person said.

The war between Israel and Hamas, which has claimed at least 1,900 lives on both sides, is expected to escalate. Israel has said that Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza are holding about 150 soldiers and civilians hostage.