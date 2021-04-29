Adam Sandler quietly appears around Long Island; IHOP hostess doesn't recognize him

Dayanna Rodas never thought a video she posted online would get 10 million views and counting. The 17-year-old hostess at IHOP in Manhasset lamented on TikTok about not having recognized celebrity Adam Sandler when he came into the restaurant on Sunday.

"He had a mask, obviously it's hard to recognize people, also he had a beard," Rodas said. "I've never seen Adam Sandler with a beard so I was like, 'I don't think it's him.'"

Surveillance camera video shows Rodas telling a very casually dressed Sandler that there was a 30-minute wait, so he decided to leave. She didn't realize until after that it was him but she still got some flak on social media for sending him away. Still, she says she'd do it again if she had to.

"I'd be like, 'Oh my god, you're back, I'm so sorry to tell you, but it's still going to be a 30-minute wait!'" Rodas said. "Obviously, it's not fair for anyone else, for anyone to cut the line, no matter who you are."

This isn't the first time Long Islanders say Sandler made a humble appearance. Just last week, Sandler showed up at a neighborhood basketball court in Port Washington to shoot hoops with local teens.

College student Alexander Longworth said Sandler was really nice to everyone.

Advertisement

"I see someone walking out of the car with a hood on and baggy shorts and I was like, 'No way — it's Adam Sandler,'" college student Alexander Longworth said. "He was guarding me and I was guarding him. He kept making funny comments to me about how tall I am and how strong I am, how he's getting too old for this. He's got a lot of ball fakes, he's a nice guy."

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 5 NY News app. Download for FREE!

High school student Trevor Amalfitano said Sandler didn't act like was famous.

"He was like a total normal person, just playing basketball," Amalfitano said. "He didn't want anyone to be like, 'Whoa, you are Adam Sandler.'"

The boys on the court didn't ask Sandler why he was in town or if he lives around here. But they and the staff at IHOP all have the same message for him: Come back again soon!