'Active shooter' situation in Toms River ends with murder suspect dead of self-inflicted gunshot: police

A man wanted in connection with a murder last month is dead after a seven-hour standoff with police in Toms River, authorities say.

According to law enforcement, Maxwell Johnston, 35, of Manchester Township, died of a self-inflicted gunshot on Friday after a standoff with police at a home on Ravenwood Drive

Johnston was wanted in connection with the murder of 25-year-old Gabriella Caroleo of seaside Heights on June 27.

The standoff caused police to evacuate the area near where Johnston had barricaded himself.

"We thank everyone in the neighborhood for their patience as this situation is concluded, and there is no further danger to the public," said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

"I’d like to commend the men & women in law enforcement that spent the day trying to bring this situation to a peaceful resolution. There were many tense moments and the men & women that were out there handled themselves professionally and thankfully none of them were injured," Prosecutor Billhimer concluded.

