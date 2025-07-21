Animal Care Centers reach capacity limit, suspends intake

The Brief Animal Care Centers of NYC is suspending intake due to over-capacity issues. For the first time in history, ACC has surpassed 1,000 animals in their care. ACC tells New Yorkers that now is the time to adopt, foster, donate or volunteer.



For the first time in history, Animal Care Centers of New York City (ACC) has announced a crisis in which they are suspending intake due to critical over-capacity issues.

ACC says they will remain open, for adoptions, and are making exceptions for drop-offs of animals that require emergency medical care, pose a public safety risk or those being dropped off by government agencies.

There are currently over 1,000 pets in their care and the care centers have no more space, according to their post on Facebook.

ACC calls out for help from New Yorkers to adopt, foster, donate or volunteer and reconsider surrendering pets.

"We're not crying wolf – we're crying for help," says the ACC in a Facebook post. "If you’ve ever considered helping, now is the time."

What you can do:

There are almost 800 pets available for adoption on their website. Check them out at nycacc.app

Considering fostering? Go to nycacc.org/foster

Donate to help out at nycacc.org