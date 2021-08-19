Wild ride: Car strikes berm, flies through air, lands next to people eating

Police in New Jersey are calling it a ‘miracle’ after a car struck a berm, went airborne and landed on its side next to a table where people were eating outside a Wendy's restaurant in South Brunswick.

No one was seriously injured.

On Monday at about 1:30 p.m., a 2008 Toyota Corolla left the road near Melrich Road, drove across the grass and struck the berm before going airborne. The vehicle also struck a 2017 Audi, reported Patch South Brunswick.

Video from two different angles showed the vehicle go over the berm and the other showed it land next to the table.

The driver was extricated by firefighters and taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in stable condition. The family at the table was not injured. The vehicle also shattered windows at the restaurant.

A young person in the Audi was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

"This is nothing short of a miracle that no one was seriously injured or killed in this crash," South Brunswick Chief Raymond Hayducka told the Patch.