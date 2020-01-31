A look at some of the best places to watch the Super Bowl this year

If you don't want to go it alone on Super Bowl Sunday, you don't have to!

At Finnerty’s Sports Bar in the East Village, when the San Francisco 49ers make a touchdown you can hear it uptown.

Finnerty's owner Brian Stapleton says for the Super Bowl they've opened the coffers and are doing a series of raffles, seven different raffles throughout the game.

Vance Bernard is a recent transplant from San Francisco who says “Be afraid Chiefs. You're awesome, you have great barbeque, but be afraid.”

Meanwhile, John Brown Smokehouse in Long Island City will be crammed with Chiefs fans. Owned by Kansas City native Josh Bowen, he says that “the Chiefs we have in here, we kinda just say to them all the time, welcome home.”

For Carla Marques, the two-hour trip to John Brown Smokehouse to get what she calls the best barbeque she’s ever had is absolutely worth it.

And finally, at Industry Kitchen at the Seaport, its website is the first hint that it's the perfect place to watch the game.

But what it doesn't say is that this place has views so beautiful, you could spend half your time just looking out the window. It borders the East River and you can see the amazing Brooklyn Bridge and Brooklyn Heights.

General Manager Aylon Hadar says, "It’s not just the great food, the customers enjoy us, that's why they keep coming back."

There are two distinct sides, the main dining room, and the bar area, where you can watch the Super Bowl, and chow down on a special menu.

Chef Braulio Brunay is cranks out lots of specialties. For starters, a Super Bowl pizza that has chicken, guacamole, nachos and pigs in a blanket. But you can also try, the cheese plate, seasonal dips, garlic bread with shaved truffles, shishito peppers, proscuitto and alligator sticks with spicy aioli.

At Industry Kitchen, you can treat yourself to a delicious meal, and watch the game, a real win-win.