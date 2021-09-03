Expand / Collapse search

91-year-old woman dies after pet rottweiler attacks her in Bloomfield Township

By FOX 2 Staff
Michigan
BLOOMFIELD TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police in Bloomfield Township said a 91-year-old woman died Thursday night after a dog attacked her inside of her home.

According to police, the report of the dog attack was called in around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday to a home on Berry Drive, just south of East Square Lake Road.

Bloomfield Township Police said the 91-year-old woman was unresponsive and had serious injuries, believed to have been caused by a pet rottweiler.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Pontiac where she later died from her injuries.

The dog is being held at the Bloomfield Township Animal Shelter and the case is still under investigation.

