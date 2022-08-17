9/11 Tribute Museum closing its doors for the final time

The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Manhattan will close its doors for the final time on Wednesday, due to financial pressures made worse by COVID-19.

The museum, which opened in 2006, and unlike the better-known National September 11 Memorial Museum nearby, which honors the lives of those killed that day, the 9/11 Tribute Museum pays tribute to the survivors and loved ones of those who died and offered tours led by volunteers who had lost a family member or were connected in some other way to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

"Financial hardship including lost revenue caused by the pandemic prevents us from generating sufficient funding to continue to operate the physical museum," Jennifer Adams, co-founder and CEO of the 9/11 Tribute Museum, said in a statement.

The scores of artifacts, building remnants, and memorabilia from the museum will now be housed at the New York State Museum in Albany.

The museum will now maintain a presence online to provide educational resources and support for the 9/11 community.

The nonprofit September 11th Families’ Association, which founded the Tribute Museum, is coordinating with its donors to make sure that the artifacts are handled property, she said.

With the Associated Press.