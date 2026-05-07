80-year-old NJ crossing guard killed by vehicle while helping children cross street

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The Brief An 80-year-old crossing guard was struck and killed by a vehicle while helping two children cross the street. The driver remained at the scene, though their identity and any potential charges have not yet been released by police. Local leaders and the school district are mourning the loss, remembering Schultz as a beloved, dedicated, and gentle soul who faithfully protected the community's children for years.



A local school community is mourning the tragic loss of an 80-year-old crossing guard who was killed on the job this week.

What we know:

Jean Schultz, 80, was helping a Woodland Park student and their sibling cross the intersection at McBride and Lackawanna avenues when they were struck by a vehicle Monday after school.

The 80-year-old crossing guard was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Both juveniles are said to be in stable condition after being treated at the hospital.

Police say the driver remained on the scene.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver has not been released, and possible charges have yet to be announced.

What they're saying:

Woodland Park Mayor Tracy Kallert said that Schultz was a "beloved" crossing guard who died "faithfully performing her duties."

"For many years, Jean served our community with care, warmth, and unwavering dedication," Mayor Kallert said in a statement. "She was more than a crossing guard—she was a bright and reassuring presence for generations of children and families. Jean was a kind and gentle soul who lit up every time she saw the kids coming, greeting them with a smile and ensuring their safety each and every day."

The Woodland Park School District said that the loss would be "deeply felt" across the entire community.

"Ms. Jean Schultz has played an integral role in the safety and overall well-being of our students and families whom she crossed each and every day," the district said in a statement. "She has ensured a safe pathway for our children to and from school through the cold temperatures and inclement weather. She has served this community always with a smile on her face and care in her soul. Her commitment and genuine love of her service to the community will always be remembered."