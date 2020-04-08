779 more coronavirus deaths reported in New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported another record day of deaths in New York as the coronavirus claimed 779 more lives.

In a bit of good news, Cuomo said the curve is flattening in regard to the number of new cases. He says that hospitalizations are down and some hospitals are releasing more patients than they take in.

The governor says the health care system could stabilize over the next few weeks but he cautioned that everyone still needs to be doing social separation and staying at home for it to work.

"When will things go back to teh way they were? I don't think it's about going back. I don't think it's ever about going back. The question is about going forward and that what we have to deal with here," Cuomo said. "I don't think we return to yesterday, where we were. I think if we're smart we achieve a new normal."

> NYC coronavirus spending approaches $1B

Governor Cuomo has directed that all flags in the state to be flown at half-staff in honor of all those who have died. Governor Phil Murphy already did that in New Jersey last week.

Advertisement

He also announced that New York will extend unemployment benefits to 39 weeks including an additional $600 per week payment for those on unemployment benefits.

When asked if he expected large gatherings to be allowed again, the governor said he had no idea.

"All of these projections basically turned out to be wrong," Cuomo said.

>MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE