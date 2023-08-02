70th annual National Night Out: building stronger community and police partnerships

The music’s blaring the sun is out. And folks are dancing in the street as hundreds joined NYPD and elected officials in the Bronx for National Night Out.

It's just one of about 70 annual block parties aimed at promoting stronger and safer communities across New York City.

"Everyone is collaborating together to make sure that not only do we respond to the immediate needs of violence but what can we do proactively to prevent violence," said Mayor Adams.

"This about the level of respect we have for each other and how everybody plays a role in public safety." — Darcel Clark

Mayor Adams along with District Attorney Darcel Clark were among several elected officials interacting with constituents who tell us they look forward to national night out every year.

"I think we bring we bring people closer together and that’s what’s it’s about. Improving life. As you can see each stand has different things that we can benefit from," a Bronx mom expressed.

They provide everything for kids and their families from games, rock climbing, face painting, free produce for families.

It’s a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships to help reduce crime and create more caring places to live.

"This is why it’s important for us to do these things, do these type of events because it lets them know we’re here. We are out here and we’re here together. This is the day and the time and it’s a perfect day," added Shatia ‘Coach Tia’ Simmons, the director of Pal Playstreet in the Bronx.

The commanding officer of the 41st precinct tells us this was his favorite event last year and again this year because of the relationships they’re able to foster every year.