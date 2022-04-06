70-year-old woman stabbed in random Brooklyn attack

article

The NYPD is searching for a man they say randomly stabbed a 70-year-old woman in the back in Brooklyn.

According to authorities, the woman was walking along Eighth Avenue and 53rd Street in Sunset Park just after 1 p.m. on March 30 when the man approached her from behind and stabbed her with an unknown object.

Police say that no words were exchanged and the victim never even saw her attacker, who ran off afterward.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who is described as a man between 20 and 30 years old.

The attack is just one of a seemingly rising string of unprovoked attacks in New York City. On April 1, a group of men randomly punched and kicked a Hasidic man in Williamsburg, and on March 29, a man randomly struck another man in the head with a machete inside the Penn Station subway station.