Group accused of attacking Brooklyn Hasidic man sought by NYPD

The NYPD is hunting for a group of suspects wanted for allegedly randomly attacking a Hasidic man in Brooklyn on Friday night.

According to authorities, the victim, a 21-year-old man dressed in traditional Hasidic attire, was walking along 58 Gerry Street in Williamsburg at around 8 p.m. when he was approached by the suspects who suddenly, and without provocation began attacking him.

Police say the suspects punched and kicked the victim, forcing him to the ground before running away.

The victim was treated for minor injuries to his mouth.

The NYPD Hate Crime task Force is investigating the incident.

In March, the NYPD reported a massive spike in anti-Semitic hate crimes in NYC, with attacks on Jewish people seeing a stunning increase of 409% in February 2022.

