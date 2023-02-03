7 Line subway weekend service suspension

The 7 Line will be suspended between Queensboro Plaza and 34th St – Hudson Yard for 6 weekends. Starting this weekend, Saturday, February 4th service changes will be in effect 12:15 a.m. until 5 a.m. Monday, February 6.

The weekends of February 11-12, 25 – 26, March 11 – 12, 25 – 26, and April 22 – 23 service will be suspended Saturdays from 3:45 am until 10 p.m. Sunday.

The service change is for construction to make Queensboro Plaza a more accessible station. Two elevators will be added to the station, updates to the pedestrian bridge, expanding the mezzanine, along with other updates.

Free shuttle bus service will be provided between Queensboro Plaza and Vernon Blvd-Jackson Ave and between Times Square and 34th St-Hudson Yards.

The Grand Central Shuttle will operate all night. For service between Manhattan and Queens subway riders can take the N or W subway from Queensboro Plaza. The W trains will run Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. between Astoria-Ditmars Blvd and 34th St-Herald Square, as well as N service.

Other options to get around are the E, F, R subway lines from 74th Street.

