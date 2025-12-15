7 injured as MTA bus hits multiple cars in the Bronx

The Brief Chaos erupted on East 163rd Street when an MTA bus went out of control, crashing into several cars and causing panic among passengers. Some vehicles were so damaged they were sent flying onto the curb, with one even taking out a traffic light pole. At least seven people were injured, including the 63-year-old woman driving the bus. Emergency crews quickly transported them to the hospital.



Chaos erupted on East 163rd Street when an MTA bus went out of control, crashing into several cars and causing panic among passengers.

Bus crashes into multiple cars

What we know:

The incident occurred Monday afternoon as the Bx6 bus sped down East 163rd Street, hitting car after car. Some vehicles were so damaged they were sent flying onto the curb, with one even taking out a traffic light pole.

Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with passengers scrambling to escape the bus, some even jumping out of windows.

Witnesses like Wilson Albert were shocked by the noise and the sight of the bus hitting six or seven cars before being stopped by a police car.

"It started from down the block. She hit 6, 7 cars and tried to keep going…police car had to stop her," he said.

What they're saying:

At least seven people were injured, including the 63-year-old woman driving the bus. Emergency crews quickly transported them to the hospital.

A witness described seeing a car on the sidewalk and a man on a stretcher, expressing concern for his well-being.

Investigators are examining whether human error or a mechanical malfunction caused the crash. They are also considering if icy conditions from a recent storm played a role. No arrests have been made, and police do not suspect any criminal activity.