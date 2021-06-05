65-year-old woman in critical condition after being struck by scooter on UWS

A 65-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a person on a scooter on the Upper West Side.

According to authorities, the woman was attempting to cross Amsterdam Avenue at West 64th street at around 6:30 p.m., when a person riding a scooter heading north on Amsterdam Avenue struck her, knocking her to the ground.

The woman was found by responding officers with severe head trauma, and she was taken o Mount Sinai Saint Luke's Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

There are currently no arrests, and an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The last 12 months have been the most deadly for pedestrians in New York City for years, as traffic incidents in the city have killed more people over the last 12 months than during any 12-month period in the last seven years.

