6-month-old baby found abandoned in stroller in Times Square

The Brief A 6-month-old baby girl was found abandoned in a stroller near West 44th Street and Broadway in Times Square late Tuesday night. The infant appears to be completely unharmed and was safely transported to a local hospital for a routine medical evaluation. The NYPD is actively hunting for the parents, relying heavily on the area's extensive surveillance cameras to piece together what happened.



Authorities are urgently searching for the parents of a 6-month-old baby girl who was found completely alone in a stroller late Tuesday night in the heart of Times Square.

Fortunately, police report that the infant appears healthy and unharmed.

What we know:

Officers were initially responding to an unspecified crime in the area when they discovered the infant by herself in a stroller near the intersection of West 44th Street and Broadway around 11 p.m. There were no parents or guardians in sight.

The baby was immediately taken to a local hospital for a routine medical evaluation.

Dig deeper:

Investigators are actively trying to piece together the events that led to the child's abandonment. A witness working at a nearby food court reported seeing the stroller surrounded by a heavy police presence late in the evening.

The incident occurred just steps away from a local police precinct in one of the most heavily monitored areas of the city, so authorities are relying on video evidence. Police are currently working to pull and review footage from the numerous surveillance cameras situated on nearly every corner of Times Square.

This footage will help detectives identify the parents and determine exactly what took place.

What you can do:

The NYPD is urging the public to come forward with any information regarding this case. If you were in the area of West 44th and Broadway on Tuesday night, or if you have any information that could help identify the child's parents, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers.