6 arrested during Delaney Hall protests in Newark, including repeat offenders

The Brief Six individuals were arrested over the weekend during protests at Delaney Hall, an immigration detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda, Sr. said that the arrests occurred after suspects were seen damaging property and blocking the entrance to the facility. Among those taken into custody, two were identified as repeat offenders who had previously been arrested for rioting and failure to disperse, according to police.



Six individuals were arrested over the weekend during protests at Delaney Hall, an immigration detention facility in Newark, New Jersey,

What we know:

Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda, Sr. said that the arrests occurred after suspects were seen damaging property and blocking the entrance to the facility.

Miranda added that an unlawful assembly was declared because blocking the entrance created a public safety hazard. The individuals arrested had refused to comply with orders to disperse, he said.

Among those taken into custody, two were identified as repeat offenders who had previously been arrested on June 1 for rioting and failure to disperse, according to police.

The six individuals who were arrested are:

Allison Wuu, 19, of Fort Collins, Colorado (previously arrested June 1)

Lucas Jimenez, 18, of Hoboken, New Jersey (previously arrested June 1)

Drew Larsen, 28, of Brooklyn, New York

Solomon Dunston, 30, of Bordentown, New Jersey

Rayaan Baywa, 22, of Riverside, Connecticut

Julianna Wurst, 19, of Old Bridge, New Jersey

The backstory:

The demonstrations at Delaney Hall began after immigration advocates reported that detainees inside the facility had launched a hunger strike to protest poor living conditions. Over the last several weeks, the situation has intensified into physical standoffs.

According to authorities, the protests escalated into chaos when demonstrators: linked arms to form human chains to block vehicles and personnel from entering or exiting; used trash cans, umbrellas and other makeshift items as shields and barricades; surged police barriers, allegedly throwing rocks and spraying tear gas at officers; and clashed with counter-demonstrators in "pro-ICE" groups.