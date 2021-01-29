$5,000 reward for information on abused dog in NJ

article

An animal rescue group is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the person or people responsible for severely abusing a dog found in Irvington, New Jersey.

The St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center says on Jan. 23 it rescued a dog tied to a pole with a rope at North Maple Avenue and Eastern Parkway on a freezing cold night ouside an apartment building. The dog was extremely matted blocking circulation to one of his paws, and pinching and pulling at his skin with every movement. The dog was also in intense pain with a severely damaged paw. His entire leg had to be amputated.

"We need help from our community to help find those responsible for this act of animal cruelty," said Chris Schindler, Vice President of Field Services. "We're hopeful this reward will encourage anyone with information to come forward as soon as possible."

Anyone who recognizes the dog or has information about those responsible for his condition should call 973-377-2295.

St. Hubert's is also asking for donations to pay for Lux's- as he was dubbed by rescuers- medical care and to help other animals with critical medical needs. Visit: https://www.sthuberts.org/lux-dog-5 to donate.