50-year-old man assaulted by a group in Coney Island subway

The NYPD is looking for a group of individuals that were allegedly involved in a gang assault last Friday around 11:45 p.m.

According to police, a 50-year-old man was standing on the mezzanine level of the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station when he was approached by a group of individuals.

The group allegedly kicked and punched the victim, left him on the pavement and fled the subway station.

Credit: NYPD

Surveillance video shows the group of individuals that may be in connection to the incident.

The man was taken to NYU Hospital in Brooklyn and is in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).