Group assaults, robs 67 year-old man in Queens: NYPD

article

On Saturday a 67-year-old male victim was exiting the Beach 25th Street ‘A’ train when he was approached by a group of approximately eleven unknown individuals. One of the individuals struck the victim with an unknown blunt object while the others forcibly took his belongings. This included the victim's cellphone, wallet and $400. The group then dispersed in different locations on foot.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to St. John's Episcopal at South Shore where he received five stitches and is said to be in stable condition.

The NYPD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a group of approximately eleven individuals who are being sought in connection to a robbery that occurred in the 101 Precinct and Transit District 23.



Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.